‘Business Report’ Publisher: Joe Biden meet Edwin Edwards; Oct. 12 endorsements  

Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, reminds Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister of Elaine Edwards, the late ex-wife of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, he writes in his latest column.

In 2014, Biden, at 44, was invited to become a board member of a gas company in Ukraine, where he earned $50,000 a month. He joined the same year he had been discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve after testing positive for cocaine use. Not your ideal board candidate for a major utility company. But, then again, his dad was the U.S. vice president and had oversight in matters involving Ukraine.

Joe Biden has defended his son, telling ABC News he never had any reports of his son doing anything inappropriate, but Hunter Biden contradicts this statement, saying that his father talked to him about the position.

McCollister thinks Hunter Biden knew exactly what he was doing. Back in 1971, McCollister believes then-Congressman Edwin Edwards and his wife, Elaine, knew what they were doing when, as The New York Times reported in 1976, “Elaine was given $10,000 in 1971 by Park Tong Sun, known in the United States as Tongsun Park, a South Korean businessman who has been identified by Korean and American intelligence sources as a member of the South Korean Central Intelligence Agency. At the time, Mr. Edwards was a member of Congress running for governor. He said that the money was a personal gift to his wife for her and their children, and he knew nothing of it until “late 1973 or early 1974.”

Edwards, in the article, sounds a lot like Joe Biden in his attitude toward this blatant conflict—or even corruption. “I don’t see anything unusual about it,” Edwards told The New York Times when asked about the propriety of his wife’s accepting the money.

Everyone in Louisiana knows how the disgraceful Edwards era ended—behind bars.

Also in his column, McCollister discusses the Democratic front runners in the 2020 presidential election. The debates are eye-opening and chilling. All candidates seem to fall in line as “me too” and want to get rid of guns, cars and cows while opening the borders and letting everyone into the country while providing free health care and education to all. They don’t say how they will pay for it all. Their plan is not compassionate—it’s insane.

Read McCollister's full column here and his full endorsements for the Oct. 12 election here, which are not behind a paywall and is available to all readers.