‘Business Report’ publisher: Headlines can say, and mean, a lot

Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister, in his latest column, takes a look at some recent national and local headlines and concludes: “Truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction—and frightening. What do you think?”

“Mark Cuban stops playing national anthem before Dallas Mavericks home games” (CBS).

What it says: Cuban is nuts. The NBA announced that wouldn’t happen and now Cuban is waffling on his position. Is someone going to suggest he be forced to leave the NBA? Let’s cancel his culture.

“Joe Biden’s first day began the end of girls’ sports” (Wall Street Journal column).

What it says: The Abigail Shrier column claims “an executive order rigs competition by requiring that biological boys be allowed to compete against girls” if they identify as a “girl.” I thought Biden followed the science.

“‘They’re tired of seeing moms crying’: Baton Rouge families plead for end to cycle of shootings” (The Advocate).

What it says: This was a quote by Sateria Tate-Alexander, executive director of CHANGE, but it left me wondering: Where are the dads and why aren’t they crying too? Is that the missing link in the lives of many of these young men turning to violence—which few folks ever choose to address?

McCollister also asks whether big tech is censoring Americans? His answer: “It appears that rather than government or the courts arbitrating ‘free speech,’ private firms like Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter are playing judge—or God. All indications are that Jack Dorsey, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos sit in their respective chairs and decide who is worthy to post or tweet, what sites can be hosted or what apps will be made available to the public. Who elected them to govern? No one.”

He goes on to suggest that everyone would admit that the internet and social media have infiltrated our lives and drive much of the daily news and debate. (Have you watched The Social Dilemma on Netflix? Scary.)

