‘Business Report’ Publisher: A blue governor and a red Legislature spell conflict  

The election is over, but the battle is ahead, writes Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

A blue governor now leads a state that’s controlled by a red Legislature—not to mention every other statewide elected official is of the red variety. Adding to the complication is that incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards’ support base comprises teacher unions, labor unions, trial lawyers and the Democratic Party. But that was not who elected the Republican majority in the Louisiana House and Senate.

So while Edwards may be planning his agenda and how he wants to share the spoils of victory with those who elected him, an overwhelming majority of the Legislature will be dancing to a much different tune. They need to deliver for the base that elected them—and those people are far from the same as those who re-elected Edwards, McCollister writes. Those who work and lobby at the Capitol worry it could be a long four years.

Also in his column, McCollister discusses the ways that Republicans repeated history. Eddie Rispone and his team attacked their fellow Republican candidate—despite a pledge not to do so—and the Louisiana Republican Party stood by and watched. The end result was the same as the last cycle.

On another note, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation recently released its CityStats for 2019, produced in conjunction with Public Policy Research Lab. You’ll notice how things have changed over the years. Our population now stands at 440,956, with 76% born here. The parish demographic breakdown is 48% white, 44% black, 4% Hispanic and 3% Asian. On age, 52% are under the age of 34, and 25% are 55 or older.

The poll shows 45% believe we are going in the “wrong direction,” compared to 38% in the “right direction.”

We must “think different” to change some of these stats—and think fast, McCollister writes.

Read McCollister’s full column, in which he also discusses free speech on college campuses and the NBA’s bad politics. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.