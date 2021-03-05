‘Business Report’ Hall of Fame honors Homer Knost posthumously

Homer Knost was only 15 when he first showed signs of the entrepreneur he would become, starting a cane fishing pole operation to raise money to buy a local gas station in southwest Missouri in 1941. Knost would go on to become a founding member or organizer of more than 100 companies in his 80-year business career, including Arkel International, a Baton Rouge-based company that undertakes projects around the world. Knost will be honored posthumously by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2021 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala in March.

Knost, born in 1925, lost his father when he was only a teenager and at a time when the country was still recovering from the Great Depression. “My dad always thought outside of the box,” recalls son George Knost III, now the president of Arkel International. “He’d work and hustle. There weren’t a lot of safety nets.”

In the early 1950s, he started his own company, building compressor stations, and his largest commission was for the Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas. His connections with Dow led him to the Baton Rouge area in 1955, when Dow was beginning its operations in Plaquemine.

Knost established himself in the Baton Rouge area as one of only three industrial contractors, operating under the name Louisiana Industrial Services. In 1959, he moved his business from his living room and job site offices and established his first real office, on Plank Road. He renamed his company Homer Knost Construction. The business eventually expanded to include power, paper mills, refineries and sugar factories.

Over the years, Homer Knost added more companies to his business portfolio including Universal Corporation, Tero-Technology, Arkel-Talab, Arkel Constructors, Arkel Sugar, Arkel Oil & Gas, Group Constructors, and Southern Industrial Construction. Additionally, many of Knost’s former employees went on to build large construction companies of their own.

