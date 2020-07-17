Business groups speak out about COVID-19 safety protocols 

A growing number of organizations and business leaders are speaking out about the importance of wearing masks and following other simple safety protocols in the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to its members Thursday, the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, the state’s business roundtable comprising CEOs of Louisiana’s largest companies, urges its members to “Please mask up and encourage colleagues, employees, family, and friends to do the same.”

The letter notes that over 30% of the nation’s GDP has been negatively impacted by the pandemic and that Louisiana’s GDP has been the fifth-most impacted in the country.

“We must regain our economy so that we can sustain American quality of life,” the letter says. “Wearing a mask is a very simple and effective way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities and for our economy.”

The letter is signed by Gray Stream, president of Stream Companies; Tim Temple, president of Temptan Inc.; Wayne Brown, president of Brown Builders; and C100 CEO Michael Olivier.

In a similar commentary issued this morning, government watchdog group Council for a Better Louisiana urges all state residents to do their part to reduce the spread of the disease by wearing face coverings in public, observing social distancing, washing hands and “generally being careful.”

The commentary notes that the pandemic has hit three of the state’s most important sectors —energy, tourism and global trade—particularly hard.

“But we cannot allow the new surge of the coronavirus to cripple the many other sectors that are vital to our economy and where we can make a difference,” the commentary says. “That is why in the interest of every citizen’s health, but also our immediate economic vitality, each of us needs to adopt the common sense measures that we know will slow the spread of the virus. … For the sake of our still-vulnerable economy, we need to take hold of the situation and reverse the spread of the disease.”

The exhortations to employ common sense in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 come as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the country, but particularly in the South. Cases in Louisiana on Thursday topped 86,400, with more than 1,400 patients hospitalized. Health care experts have warned the state could run out of hospital ICU beds if the spread continues at its current rate.

Yet mask wearing continues to be a political issue among conservatives. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion earlier this week challenging the constitutionality of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mandate requiring face coverings in most places.

Landry penned the opinion, which is nonbinding, from his home, where he was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.