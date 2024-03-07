Business enthusiasm for AI greatly outpacing its adoption

Nearing the end of the first quarter of 2024, progress on adopting artificial intelligence applications looks like the business equivalent of individual New Year’s resolutions to shed some weight and work out regularly: Initial enthusiasm and declared commitment don’t always translate into action or effective change, Inc. reports.

That’s the consensus from a new survey of company leaders, whose stated determination to be on the disrupting end of generative AI deployment hasn’t resulted in its widespread usage—yet.

A poll by MIT Technology Review Insights and Telstra, the Australia-based telecom provider, reflects a clear gap between businesses’ intentions to integrate AI into daily operations and their actual follow-through. Among the replies from 300 executives working in a range of sectors, 76% of respondents say their companies have tested AI applications over the last year, but only 9% broadly adopted the technology in their own companies.

But the relative slowness of businesses to embrace the labor-saving tech doesn’t come from aversion to it, or any doubts about the significant role it will play in business and economic life. Fully 60% of participants say generative AI “will substantially disrupt our industry over the next five years”—the prevailing view of respondents, regardless of the business sectors in which they work. Most considered that a good thing, too, with 78% seeing “generative AI as a competitive opportunity” for their companies and only 8% considering it a threat.

