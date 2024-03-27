Budget brands are targeting luxury shoppers

Some of the largest budget brands in the country are shifting their focus to target a different demographic than in the past: the wealthy.

That’s according to Inc., which reports that while some big-name retailers like Target pivoted towards appealing to cost-conscious consumers who are weighed down by inflation pressures, others have begun targeting wealthier shoppers.

Last week, Walmart announced plans to revamp upwards of 800 store locations with the goal of attracting wealthier shoppers. The revamp will include upscale renovations, trendier clothing, more specialty food options, and brighter lighting throughout.

During Walmart’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CFO John David Rainey said the company gained share in “virtually every category,” but the biggest contributors were households making $100,000 and more a year.

Dollar Tree has also seen an uptick in wealthy consumers visiting its stores.

“The fastest-growing demographic is north of $125,000 a year in income,” Dollar Tree executives said on its fourth-quarter earnings call in March. Despite planning to close nearly 1,000 store Family Dollar locations, which Dollar Tree owns, executives said that high-income customers have become more frequent at both Dollar General and Dollar Tree locations since mid-2022.

Read the full story.