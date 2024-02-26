Brusly snoball stand expands into Baton Rouge

The Meltdown Snoballs, a snoball stand that got its start in Brusly in 2021, has expanded into Baton Rouge with a new Highland Road location.

The new stand, which opened for business on Saturday, is located near Highland Road’s intersection with East Grant Street—a stone’s throw from LSU’s campus. The building it occupies was at one point a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service tax preparation office.

The Meltdown Snoballs offers over 70 flavors of syrup as well as other traditional snoball stand fare like hot dogs, milkshakes and nachos. The business also offers mobile private event catering.

The Meltdown Snoballs is owned by Zein Clayton, a Brusly teenager who started the business while in high school.