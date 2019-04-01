Bridge Center board soliciting service providers in June

The Bridge Center board plans to issue in June a solicitation for proposals for a licensed, third-party provider to manage services for the mental health diversion center.

Contracting with a service provider is part of the center’s cooperative endeavor agreement with the city-parish, which was recently approved by the Metro Council. The licensed company would provide the center with various services, including a mobile assessment team, crisis assessment center, sobering beds, detox program, and behavioral health respite program.

Board chair Kathy Kliebert says they’re considering soliciting one provider who would then subcontract others to provide the needed individual services. She expects to issue the SFP in June, with a provider selected by the end of the summer.

A solicitation for proposals involves a slightly different process than a request for proposals, she says, adding it offers potential providers “a more flexible process.”

Kliebert declines to comment on what the SFP might include in its list of qualifications, saying the information will be available soon.

Another unknown is where the Bridge Center will be located. As of a few months ago, board members were leaning toward the Baton Rouge General Mid City campus, although the city-parish-owned building that formerly housed Woman’s Hospital was also on the table.

“The board has not selected a definite site and may wait until after a provider is selected this summer,” says Kliebert, noting the BRG campus remains the most likely option.