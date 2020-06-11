BRG to reopen Mid City emergency room

Baton Rouge General will reopen its Mid City emergency room June 15 after being shut for more than five years, the hospital announced today.

A recent contract between BRG and GOHSEP opened up many of the hospital’s acute care units, which now includes its 33-bed emergency department. The agreement means that, starting next week, patients will be able to visit BRG Mid City for all types of health emergencies.

“While the last few months have been challenging for everyone, they have brought us an opportunity to help our community heal and recover,” says Edgardo Tenreiro, BRG’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We will continue to offer acute care and keep the ER open as long as we have the support of the state.”

The 23,000-square-foot ER will be able to assess and triage all types of emergencies, from chest pain and broken bones to abdominal pain and urinary tract infections. Patients will be admitted if they need additional care, though severe trauma patients and some other emergencies may be transferred to other facilities after they’re stabilized if they need surgery or specialty care not available at the Mid City campus.

Since the ER was closed in March 2015, patients at BRG Mid City have been admitted to the hospital only through transfers from other facilities. With the reopening of the Mid City ER, however, patients can get care at Mid City without going through another facility first.

Like BRG’s ER at Bluebonnet, the Mid City ER will offer pathways for patients with COVID-19-like symptoms and those with other emergency issues.

When patients enter the facility, they will be screened for symptoms and directed to one of two waiting rooms. When non-COVID-19 patients are called back, they will enter the ER through a separate door and will be cared for by a team that only treats other non-coronavirus patients to minimize risk. Meanwhile, patients with respiratory symptoms will be screened for COVID-19 and treated by a specially trained team wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

The opening date announcement—which had been in the works for the past few months—comes five years after BRG closed its Mid City emergency room, effectively cutting off the pipeline of patients that had once filled the acute care wing of the 115,000-square-foot Florida Boulevard facility.

“We worked hard to keep healthcare services in Mid City, exploring many different partnerships, tenants and models of care,” Tenreiro said. “But emergency care is part of our mission and is a service we are happy to be able to offer again.”

Daily Report PM will follow with more about the hospital’s decision to reopen the ER.