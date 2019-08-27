BREW 2019 to feature high-stakes $100K pitch competition

Louisiana-based entrepreneurs and early-stage startups can vie for a $100,000 prize in a high-stakes pitch competition being held during this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

Applications for the contest are due by Sept. 23 and must include a two-page executive summary. From the pool of applicants, qualified semi-finalists will be selected to deliver their pitches behind closed doors in late October at the Louisiana Technology Park.

All teams will receive feedback on their pitches, but only four teams will be selected to continue to the final round and live pitch event. Those teams will receive coaching and mentorship before delivering their pitch on Friday, Nov. 15, during BREW. Judges will choose the team they deem most investable, which will be awarded a $100,000 prize.

President & CEO of NexusLA Genevieve Silverman believes the competition, while rigorous, will serve as a step towards building a “stronger innovation system” in Baton Rouge.

“We realized that a truly high-stakes pitch competition based on ‘investability’ was important to help raise the profile of high-potential companies in Louisiana and connect them to our regional investment community,” she says.

Participating businesses must have less than $250,000 of annual revenues and received less than $250,000 in capital investment—not including friends and family—as of Dec. 31, 2018. Applicants should have a strong management team with a unique offering and high potential opportunity.

The competition is limited to Louisiana-based businesses but is also open to companies based if they’re willing to relocate if they win. Companies that have previously pitched for PitchBR are also eligible to participate.

BREW 2019 will be held from Nov. 12-15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.