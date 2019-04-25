BREC to unveil zoo, Greenwood master plan concepts May 2

BREC will hold two public meetings May 2 to unveil three master plan concept proposals for the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park, detailing initiatives to regain zoo accreditation and build a new zoo entrance, as well as addressing the future of the Woody Dumas Memorial golf course, among other things.

Two design firms—Boston-based Sasaki Associates and New Orleans-based Torre Design Consortium—developed the concepts based on community and stakeholder input. The multiphase plans will extend over a 20-year period, with phase one alone estimated to cost between $20 million-$30 million.

The phase one priority will be regaining the zoo’s accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which it lost in 2018. BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says improvements needed for accreditation could cost $10 million-$15 million.

BREC will also propose a new road and entrance to the zoo, taking visitors through Greenwood Park on their way to the zoo, in an effort to better intertwine the two facilities.

The public meetings will address the Dumas golf course at Greenwood as well, says BREC Golf Director Mike Raby, though he declines to give specifics ahead of the meeting, except to say Dumas is “clearly our largest challenge” in terms of BREC courses. The 18-hole tract saw just 12,134 rounds played on it last year and needed taxpayer subsidies of nearly $500,000.

Ideas for the 660-acre Greenwood Park will be provided, with design themes likely focusing on ecology, as much of the park is “pretty sensitive habitat,” says BREC Assistant Superintendent Reed Richard.

“Greenwood itself if really an untapped resource,” Reed says. “That in turn will help the success of the zoo.”

As for the zoo, director Phil Frost says national trends show visitors spend just 30% of their time at a zoo looking at animals, so planners are looking at other amenities the zoo can offer and perhaps charge a small fee. Additional programs and offerings can “add to the staying power,” compared to just having animal exhibits.

Zoo attendance began declining in 2015, when visitors dropped below the 200,000 mark for the first time in history, Frost says, though he adds the first three months of 2019 have been up compared to last year.

After consultants gather public input on the concepts at the May 2 meeting, the finalized master plans will be presented to the BREC board in the fall, Wilson says. Assuming the board approves, the conceptual design phase begins, lasting three to six months, and then the projects will be put out to bid.

“In terms of shovels going in the ground,” he says, “it may not be until this time next year.”

BREC is still working on identifying funds for the master plans. The department will put up about $5-10 million toward the zoo and Greenwood improvements, Wilson says, but also will have to seek out sponsorships, grants and donors. BREC is currently working on this with fundraising consultant Beverly Brooks Thompson.