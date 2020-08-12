BRAF survey: Baton Rouge residents uneasy about pandemic 

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation this morning released some preliminary findings from its annual CityStats survey, which showed that while most East Baton Rouge Parish residents are uneasy about COVID-19—avoiding crowds and travel—parents are OK with sending their children to school.

The CityStats survey aims to measure the quality of life in the parish, and BRAF plans to release the full findings in a few weeks.

In late June, the survey sampled 500 residents by landline and cellphone. Conducted for the Foundation by LJR Custom Strategies, the poll has an error margin of plus or minus 4.3.%.

The survey shows a majority of residents have changed their consumer and social behavior. Many are, for instance, substituting online shopping for instore purchases, and plan to continue buying online after the outbreak is over. More than 25% say they are getting more work done at home, but more than half feel less connected to their workplace.

Some other results from the CityStats poll:

• Forty-nine percent are not likely to attend large events, such as festivals and football games, without social distancing. Twenty-one percent are unsure. Of the rest, only 5% are very likely to attend a big group meetup.

• Twenty-seven percent of parents said their children learned less at home after school closed in spring. That rate held for African American and white parents.

• Only 5% of parents said they wouldn’t send their children back to school in autumn in light of the pandemic, while 29% were either undecided or not very likely to.

• Twenty-two percent of EBR residents decamped to work from home during the pandemic, while 71% remained at their job site. Seven percent told us they were already working from home.

• Of the 22% who shifted to off-site work, 56% were told by employers that they could continue working from home after the pandemic. That translates to about 10% of the EBR workforce. See the full release.