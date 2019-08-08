BRAC’s FuturePAC announces endorsements

FuturePAC, the political action committee of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, announced its endorsements today for several incumbents based on previous voting records as well as support for transportation and the other regional business priorities outlined in BRAC’s election platform.

Those candidates receiving FuturePAC’s early endorsement are:

• House District 18—Jeremy LaCombe

• House District 65—Barry Ivey

• House District 69—Paula Davis

• House District 81—Clay Shexnayder

• Senate District 6—Mack “Bodi” White

• Senate District 18—Eddie Lambert

The primary election will take place on Oct. 12, with the general election on Nov. 16.

Early endorsements were only considered for incumbents seeking re-election to their current office, and FuturePAC will make additional candidate announcements in the coming weeks as candidates make their way through the endorsement process.

The candidates have a proven record of supporting business-friendly policies and being “transportation champions,” says Ric Kearny, FuturePAC’s chairman of the board.

“Moving our region forward requires real leadership and a willingness to make tough decisions,” he adds. “We know we can count on these candidates to do the right thing when it comes to making our region more competitive for business and improving quality of life for our residents.”