BRAC releases updated COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released the weekly update to its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy. The weekly dashboard, which is created using data from a number of regional stakeholders, is available online here.

Key takeaways from this week’s dashboard include:

• New unemployment claims have dropped for the second week in a row, and the third time in four weeks. As businesses reopen this week, the number of initial claims should decrease again as the rate plateaus.

• Hotel occupancy and revenue rates continue to be a fraction of what they were in 2019, and will continue to suffer as the state and federal governments advise against nonessential travel.

• While travel to retail and recreation remains low under the stay-at-home order, more people are traveling to their workplace.

• The Capital Region comprises more than 18% of the state population, but only 13% of COVID-19 cases statewide, indicating that residents have taken steps to limit the transmission of the virus.