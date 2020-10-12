BRAC opens annual economic outlook survey

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber opened its 2021 economic outlook survey this morning, the agency’s annual assessment of how area businesses fared during the past year and what they expect in the year ahead.

Responses will be compiled in BRAC’s 2021 Economic Outlook, which looks at businesses throughout the nine-parish Capital Region. The survey will remain open for two weeks, through Oct. 26 at brac.org/economicsurvey.

This year, questions specific to the novel coronavirus have been included to better gauge the pandemic’s economic impact on the regional business community. BRAC’s economic competitiveness team began producing the assessment in 2007.

The 2021 Economic Outlook will be delivered virtually Dec. 3. The free online presentation will offer insights, analysis and a forecast of the Capital Region’s economy for the upcoming year.

Last year, all nine parishes—led by Ascension and East Baton Rouge—were projected to have job growth in 2020 despite a stagnant population forecast and a construction lull.