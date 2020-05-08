BRAC: How to deal with unemployment insurance and PPP 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released updated guidance for businesses dealing with questions about when and whether to bring employees back onto payroll after getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Unemployment insurance benefits in Louisiana for jobs lost due to COVID-19 are up to $847 per week due to the federal government’s PUI supplement. For hospitality, child care, and many other jobs, this $44,000 annualized salary is more than annualized wages, potentially incentivizing collection of unemployment over earning a wage. Further, the PPP requires that forgivable expenditures be made in the first eight weeks following receipt of the funds, that the bulk of those expenditures be for payroll expenses, and that both headcount and payroll return to pre-COVID levels.

These facts create questions for employers who have laid off or furloughed employees: When to bring employees back? Will they want to return? Is increased cash flow or full loan forgiveness the right thing to pursue?

The SBA says that a borrower’s PPP forgiveness amount will not be decreased if a laid-off employee turns down reemployment, but employers will need to document the rehiring offer and the employee’s rejection.

The SBA’s guidance also underscores that a former employee’s refusal of reemployment may mean forfeiture of eligibility for continued unemployment compensation. Enforcement of this consequence is a state responsibility, however, and the agency charged with it, the LWC, has not fully addressed it, having been overwhelmed with processing claims.

LWC staff stated at a meeting in early May that it has developed an enforcement mechanism of sorts. LWC encourages employers to file a separation notice, available here, when employees refuse an offer to return to work. As with so much of the state and federal government response to COVID-19, there are only imperfect solutions to this thorny and widespread problem. For now, if your aim is to maximize your PPP forgiveness, here’s what you should do, according to BRAC: