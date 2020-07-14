BRAC dashboard shows decline in business revenues 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released the latest updates to its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard, which examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“Stable spending and increasing travel and hotel occupancy are bright spots in this week’s dashboard,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “That said, the Capital Region’s economy, and small businesses in particular, are in a tenuous position. The closing of bars across the state will likely increase already rising weekly unemployment claims, just as the federal enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire. Until we equate prioritizing the economy with prioritizing stopping the spread of the pandemic, the economy simply will not fully rebound.”

Key takeaways from this week’s dashboard include:

• While consumer spending was near or at pre-pandemic levels at the start of July, small business revenue was down in the three largest parishes because many small businesses did not reopen.

• Although fuel sales are down over-the-year, this is largely due to the corresponding week in 2019 being that of Hurricane Barry, which drove up fuel sales.

• As cases and hospitalizations in the region rose, mobility dropped, specifically travel to the workplace, which saw significant decline in the region’s five largest parishes.

• Hotel occupancy was a bright spot, as it was virtually identical to a similar week in 2019. Hotel revenues are on the rise as well.

• Weekly combined unemployment claims have gone from stagnant to rising over the last few weeks, due mostly to an increase in new initial claims. See the dashboard here.