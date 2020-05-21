Boutique barre studio moving into Jefferson Highway space

A new boutique gym studio franchise is coming to Baton Rouge, opening on Jefferson Highway near Bocage and Baton Rouge Country Club.

Neighborhood Barre, a national boutique barre workout studio, is moving into a space in Jefferson Center, across from Bergeron’s City Market. According to an online listing, the 1,132-square-foot building was on the market for lease at $24 per square foot. The space was vacated in 2018 when longtime tenant Oh Baby! moved a mile up Jefferson Highway into a space in the Bocage Village shopping center.

Neighborhood Barre incorporates both full-range and isometric exercises into its workouts and offers free child care for select classes during the week. The Jefferson Highway studio will be the first Neighborhood Barre franchise in Louisiana.

The studio is expected to open near the end of June, but is currently offering virtual classes.

Broker George R Kurz, with Kurz & Hebert, represented the landlord, while Will Chadwick, retail specialist with Elifin Realty, represented the tenant in the deal.

Other tenants in the Jefferson Center include New York Bagel, Russo Ross, Diamond Distributors, Rush Salon and Custom Linens.