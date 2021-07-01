Bourgeois Freel Plastic Surgery replaces Plastic Surgery Center of Baton Rouge

A longtime plastic surgery facility on Bluebonnet Boulevard is changing hands, with the new practice slated to open next week.

Bourgeois Freel Plastic Surgery will replace the Plastic Surgery Center of Baton Rouge in the 5,400-square-foot suite at Bluebonnet and North Oak Hills Parkway, permits show.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Jenna Bourgeois announced that she would be opening a new practice in the building with her business partner, Dr. Andrew Freel, on July 5.

Dr. John Williams, who operated the Plastic Surgery Center of Baton Rouge for 40 years, had his last day of business Wednesday.

Bourgeois and Freel, who previously worked together at Associates in Plastic Surgery in Baton Rouge, have since moved into the facility.

The switch is happening as plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine have been on the rise in the Baton Rouge area for the past few years.