Bogie’s bar reopening under new ownership

Bogie’s, the popular LSU-area bar that closed in July after 25 years of business, is reopening its doors to the public Friday under new ownership.

“LSU isn’t the only thing coming back to BR this weekend. #legendsneverdie,” Bogie’s announced in a tweet today, while quote-tweeting LSU Football’s announcement that the Tigers would return to Death Valley on Saturday night. The tweet generated excitement among the LSU Twitter community, garnering some 461 retweets and 1,700 likes as of this afternoon’s deadline.

Equally enthusiastic are the bar’s new owners, Ross Cook and Tyler Laurens, both former Bogie’s employees who recently signed a five-year lease on the East Boyd Drive building and purchased the bar’s trademark rights nearly two months ago.

Cook says he and Laurens are aiming to reopen the bar as soon as tomorrow at 8 p.m.

“We’re trying to revamp the place to make it more aesthetically pleasing, but it’ll be the same fun-loving atmosphere everyone enjoyed,” Cook tells Daily Report. “However, we’re gearing the business more toward customer service and being more open to changing depending on what the customers want.”

Patrons familiar with the Tigerland joint might notice several changes, including renovated men’s and women’s restrooms and a warmer lighting concept. But most importantly, Cook says he hopes they’ll notice improved customer service from an initial bar staff of 22, as well as a broader appeal to LSU alumni and others in addition to its loyal student base.

“This bar has always held a special place in my heart, and I didn’t enjoy seeing it go down,” he says. “I want everybody to experience it.”

The surprise announcement comes after the bar closed for failing to pay its rent, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection shortly thereafter.

At the time, former Bogie’s owner Aaron “Mugsy” Saulnier owed landlord Michael Butler about $92,000, according to bankruptcy filings. Records also show a tax bill from the Louisiana Department of Revenue totaled more than $56,800. Moreover, Greg Saulnier of Welsh was owed $25,000 as an unsecured creditor.

It’s unclear whether the bankruptcy issues have been resolved, with Butler declining to comment on the matter.