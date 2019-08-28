Board of Regents releases master plan for higher education 

The Louisiana Board of Regents has unveiled its new, updated master plan, the first since 2001.

The master plan, entitled Louisiana Prospers: Driving Our Talent Imperative, sets a strategic vision for the state and a robust attainment goal of 60% of working-age adults achieving a postsecondary education credential by the year 2030, according to a Board of Regents announcement.

Reaching that goal will require the state to more than double the number of credentials produced annually from 40,000 to more than 85,000 over the next 11 years.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed today outlined the challenges that must be addressed to reach the goals, including expanding student access and success, eliminating damaging equity gaps, and significantly increasing the educational levels for adults.

Regents staff have spent approximately a year developing the components of the paster plan, which makes the way in which students move from high school to a postsecondary institution more intentional, emphasizing the student’s talent development. As part of the planning process, Reed visited every campus in the state.

Moving forward, a comprehensive action plan for the master plan is being developed that will outline benchmarks for annual progress. To assist in driving that work, Louisiana has been selected by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association as one of seven states to participate in Attainment Academies funded by ECMC Foundation and other funders. Through the program, Louisiana will receive support over the next 18 months to develop specific plans to reach its attainment goal. Read the full higher education plan here, and read a recent Business Report feature on the master plan’s development here.