‘Blue Ocean Strategy’ author: Focus on creating, not competing, post-COVID-19

Companies that will succeed post-COVID-19 are those that strategically create new market spaces out of their existing industries, rather than those that solely focus on how to compete.

That’s according to Renee Mauborgne, who with colleague W. Chan Kim co-authored the bestselling Blue Ocean Strategy, which has sold over 4 million copies internationally in 46 languages, and Blue Ocean Shift, which was a No. 1 Wall Street Journal bestseller.

“When people come out of a crisis, even though they have pent-up energy, there’s normally demand shrinkage … so how do we stimulate demand and create the greatest market share?” Mauborgne said to local business leaders this morning during a webinar hosted by Business Report. “It’s critical for [businesses] to think about how [they’re] going to stand out and create low costs.”

During the webinar, Mauborgne described businesses with primarily “market-competing” strategies as “red ocean” companies, and those that engage in “market-creating” strategies as “blue ocean.” Key to the Blue Ocean Strategy: Competing on differentiation and cost-effectiveness—and mastery of both is equally critical.

By adopting the latter strategy, she says, a company can rebuild its structure and expand its growth potential in the event of outside forces—particularly during economic downturns such as the coronavirus outbreak, when consumers are more hesitant to spend their money.

In order to build confidence and shift from red to blue, companies need a “Blue Ocean mindset,” paired with creative competence, a road map with market-creating tools and guidance, and the confidence to know they can come out stronger. Companies can follow a five-step road map outlined in Blue Ocean Shift, which includes, getting started, understanding where they are now, imagining where they could be, finding how to get there, and making a move.

It’s also important for executives to acknowledge that they are more than rational actors, but human beings, and, consequently, a sense of humanness should be integrated into the Blue Ocean process, said Mauborgne.

“Just because the answer doesn’t pop up immediately, doesn’t mean there’s no answer,” she said.

Here are a few questions Mauborgne answered during the Q&A portion of the webinar, with responses edited for space and clarity:

How can an executive trying to make a Blue Ocean shift drive employee buy-in?

You’ll need some employee involvement from each area so that they feel represented. Also, let them draw your company’s strategy canvas and compare it to the competition on their own; if it looks so different from everyone else’s, you don’t need to change, but if it doesn’t, let them see that for themselves. Adults don’t like to be taught, they like to self-discover.

What’s the average cost to implement the Blue Ocean strategy compared to gross revenue per employee? Can access to the capital needed to implement this change become an issue?

For a lot of what we’re doing, that doesn’t have to be the case. Find a small unit within your company—one of your products, services, [facilities] that’s not performing well, etc.—and roll out the Blue Ocean strategy there. Get a CFO as part of your team, but I’d also recommend you read Blue Ocean Shift.

At what point should a business, such as a restaurant, transition from survival-mode to strategy exploration?

First, restaurants must think about what it will look like when the doors open: What do they need to do differently to have safety in their buildings and be able to serve people, for the next year-and-a-half? Baton Rouge restaurants should get together and answer those questions. The second challenge is, how can they apply it so that their restaurant becomes even better afterward?