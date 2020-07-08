Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana launching online volunteering platform

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana today announced a partnership with Taproot Foundation to launch the state’s first dedicated platform for virtual pro bono volunteering. Through this platform, Louisiana’s nonprofits can connect with individual volunteers who have business expertise in areas where they are seeking assistance. Taproot Foundation is a nonprofit that connects skilled volunteers with other nonprofit organizations.

Using the free online platform Taproot Plus, business professionals across Louisiana can lend their time and talents to nonprofits operating in their communities or anywhere in the state.

Nonprofits can request either one-hour consulting sessions with volunteers, or propose projects that request specific tasks that pro bono volunteers can fulfill. For example, a nonprofit in need of a human resources specialist to help update its HR policies can list the project online in a marketplace. Volunteers interested in serving would apply for the role. Then, the nonprofit can interview and ultimately choose a volunteer to work with.

The expansion builds on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s efforts over the past few years to promote volunteering, says Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation, in a prepared statement. See the full announcement.