Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos opening second location at Electric Depot

Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos, a locally owned Mexican restaurant, is opening a second location at the Electric Depot.

Although not officially announced, the restaurant’s name is painted on the side of one of the development’s buildings, along with other previously announced tenants.

Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos opened in October 2018 on Perkins Road in Ichiban Square.

On Wednesday, Electric Depot developer Dyke Nelson recently told Daily Report that a lease was expected to be signed within the next few days for a restaurant tenant to move into the space behind Building B, which will house City Roots.

Neither Nelson nor Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos owners Carlos and Suly Salazar could be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information. Broker Geordy Waters, of Waters & Pettit Commercial Real Estate, who’s representing the development declined to confirm that Blue Corn was moving into Electric Depot because the lease hasn’t been signed yet.

“The only thing I can do is confirm their name is on the building,” Waters says.