Flambée Café rebranding as Pizza Byronz

Flambée Café, in the Village at Willow Grove, is being rebranded and relaunched this month into a new pizzeria concept.

Pizza Byronz, a nod to the owners’ Bistro Byronz restaurants, will focus on pizza but will also feature hamburgers, wings and meatball dishes. Pizza Byronz’s specialty pizzas will include Louisiana-themed toppings like shrimp etouffee and muffuletta.

Flambée Cafés Facebook page appears to have been rebranded for the new concept over the Fourth of July weekend. In a comment on Instagram, the owners called the rebranding a “rebirth” of the restaurant. Flambée Café opened off Perkins Road in 2017 and specialized in French-style cuisine.

The restaurant is aiming for a mid-July opening.