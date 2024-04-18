Bill would allow higher ed boards to raise tuition for high-cost majors

A bill that would allow Louisiana higher education management boards to raise tuition for high-cost majors and establish mandatory fees for all programs unanimously moved through its legislative committee, USA Today Network reports.

The bill, by Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, would limit any increases to no more than 10% of the previous year’s level. Higher-cost programs include architecture, engineering and nursing.

“We are the only state in the nation that requires a two-thirds vote of our legislature for tuition approval,” he says. “We are one of only two states, along with Florida, whose legislature has some control over tuition.”

Hughes said the bill would provide the same authority to higher-education boards in Louisiana that similar boards have in Texas, Alabama and Arkansas, where boards can set tuition rates.

