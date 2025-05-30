Bill to expand governor’s power rejected in committee

A Louisiana Senate committee has rejected Gov. Jeff Landry’s latest attempt to expand his power over state licensing boards and commissions—many of which regulate health care providers, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

In a 4-3 vote, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee killed House Bill 603, which would have allowed the governor to appoint board members directly, bypassing the current system that requires nominations from trade groups and industry leaders.

Bill sponsor Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, argues that the current process allows industries to handpick their own regulators, undermining consumer protection. But lawmakers from both parties expressed concern over further consolidating executive power, especially after recent legislation already gave Landry authority to appoint board chairs and influence key panels like the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Board of Ethics.

Critics, including Sens. Blake Miguez and Gary Carter, warned that the bill would politicize oversight and diminish industry input. Though the measure failed in committee, McMakin says the proposal could be revived before the session ends June 12.

