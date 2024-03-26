Bill that would allow gold to be used as currency in Louisiana dies in committee vote 

A push from ultraconservative Louisiana lawmakers—including Treasurer John Fleming—to allow gold and silver to be used as currency in the state failed Monday in a bipartisan legislative committee vote, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The proposal from Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, would have made Louisiana the first state to allow precious metals to be used to conduct direct transactions. But instead of passing a gold coin or bar to a cashier, his bill proposed that customers keep their precious metals in a depository in exchange for a debit card. Consumers could then conduct a digital transaction like with a standard debit or credit card.

Crews’ bill failed in a 16-2 vote from the House Commerce Committee. Reps. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, and Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, were the only members to vote in favor, although McMakin peppered Fleming with a tough line of questioning about his fiscal claims.

Joe Gendron, the Louisiana Bankers Association’s governmental affairs director, stressed to lawmakers that no other states have put such a currency system in place, although Crews and Fleming listed several states that were considering or had introduced similar legislation.

Gendron also pointed out the inspiration for Crews’ bill is a book, Pirate Money: Discovering the Founders’ Hidden Plan for Economic Justice and Defeating the Great Reset, by Kevin Freeman, published in 2023.

Before Gendron spoke to the committee, Crews acknowledged he had read Freeman’s book and said it supports the premise of his legislation.

The book is based on a conspiracy theory that the global elite have used the coronavirus pandemic to dismantle the U.S. economy and redistribute wealth to bring about radical social change. Freeman and like-minded conservatives seek a return to the gold standard with the end goal of replacing the Federal Reserve, the government central bank that sets monetary policy.

