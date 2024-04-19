Bill easing regulations on Louisiana craft beer brewers fails

Legislation aiming to lessen regulatory burdens on Louisiana’s beer brewing industry was rejected in committee on Thursday, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 821, sponsored by Rep. Tony Romero, R-Jennings, would have ended the mandate for craft brewers to use a distributor to move product between two or more in-state facilities for sale.

Under present law passed in 2022, for a brewery to transfer beer between locations by paying an outside distributor, the transferring brewing facility must have at least a 10-barrel brewing system and the receiving facility must have a five-barrel system.

The bill failed 12-6.

While brewers from across the state hailed the bill as an opportunity for their businesses to operate more efficiently, the legislation was opposed by several organizations including

Southern Glazers, Miller-Coors, the Beer Industry League of Louisiana and the Associated Grocers and the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

Read the full story.