Bill aims to shield some documents tied to economic development projects

Documents related to local economic development projects could soon be shielded from public record laws, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 461 by Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, would allow the executive of a parish or a municipality to prevent the disclosure of documents, including expense reports, related to economic development negotiations.

The shielded records would have to be certified that they were related to an ongoing negotiation and the certification would be published on both the governmental entity’s website and in the body’s official journal no later than 10 days after the declaration was issued. The expense records would become public record once negotiations concluded.

Jackson, a former Caddo Parish commissioner, says other local governments in Texas and Arkansas hire private consultants to perform records requests to discover what incentives local officials were offering for a particular economic development project.

The bill was approved by a House committee on Thursday and moves forward for full House consideration.

Read the full story.