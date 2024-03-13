Biden budget proposes new direct SBA lending program

President Joe Biden released a $7.3 trillion budget proposal this week that could potentially provide a new pathway to capital for small businesses, Inc. reports.

The president’s 2025 budget requested $971 million for the Small Business Administration. While that’s 25% more than the funding the agency received in 2021, it’s still $16 million less than what was requested from the year prior.

The budget proposes creating a new direct lending 7(a) lending program, one that “would further enable SBA to address gaps in access to small dollar lending,” according to the proposal.

The SBA’s 7(a) loan program is the agency’s speciality: While lenders are the ones that directly dole out loans to a small business, the SBA guarantees a portion of the debt. In essence, it helps reduce some of the risks in lending to a small business.

While the details are scarce, it appears that the SBA could potentially expand its direct lending prowess. The SBA does not directly make loans to borrowers through its current 7(a) authority, but it does make direct loans under its disaster relief lending program.

The 2025 budget also calls to expand the lending authority for the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC program) to $7 billion, up from last year’s request of $6 billion.

