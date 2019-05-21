Betty Uribe: Career growth comes from showing up, leaning into discomfort  

When meeting someone for the first time, it’s critical to be yourself and allow them to see the person you are, rather than the title on your business card, business executive and author Betty Uribe said during her keynote address today at Business Report’s annual Influential Women in Business luncheon.

Uribe, who moved from Colombia to the U.S. with her mother when she was 12, says the first 60 seconds of meeting someone, when you “just show up” and tell them about yourself, is when you have a chance to make a personal connection that can open the door for future opportunities.

“It’s that same 60 seconds that got me into the White House, the Pentagon, the Vatican, to the highest communist official in China and to dignitaries around the world,” Uribe says, adding you have to give your best to everyone you come in contact with. “That’s when the miracles happen, when you just show up.”

Uribe, who serves as executive vice president of California Bank & Trust, also says people shouldn’t be afraid to be direct and ask for what they want, though it’s important to make a connection with them first.

“When they know you for you, people will do anything for you,” Uribe says.

Uribe stresses it’s important to keep your values properly aligned and that everyone should know the values of the people in their life.

“We grow when we are uncomfortable, and the idea is to lean in towards where you’re uncomfortable,” Uribe says. “It’s about what we’re going to do with the time we have. Are you going to show up? Or are you going to stay behind and regret it the rest of your life?”

To read about the 10 women in business who were honored, click here.