Best of 225 voting now open

The Best of 225 ballot officially opened Thursday.

The 225 magazine staff has spent the last several weeks crunching numbers and tallying all of the write-in nominations from around Baton Rouge. Your nominations determined the final ballot for nearly 70 categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Hair Salon and Best Radio Personality.

Cast your vote, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.

The ballot will remain open until April 8, which means you have five weeks to vote for your favorites around the Capital City—and spread the word to get your friends to vote, too.

Read 225’s Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about how the nominees were determined, and how and when the 2021 winners will be revealed.

Cast your votes here! Voting ends Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m. May the best of 225 win.