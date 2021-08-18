Angry parents refusing to wear masks halt BESE hearing

Louisiana’s top school board cut short its meeting today to debate whether Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for schools should be challenged, after a raucous crowd of angry parents packed the hearing room and refused to put on face coverings.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education warned the hundreds of attendees that they must wear masks to comply with Edwards’ order, which covers state buildings.

Rather than try to enforce the face covering requirement amid the resistance, the board abruptly voted 8-2 to adjourn the hearing.

Edwards’ executive order has divided parents and provoked loud protests in some school districts. The issue is whether students from kindergarten through high school should have to cover their faces while in classrooms to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Sixty-three of the 68 Republican lawmakers in the state House have urged BESE to adopt its own rules for COVID-19 safety protocols and give local school districts more control.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley hasn’t backed the mask mandate, saying he leans “to local control” on such issues. But Brumley hasn’t said whether he supports a legal challenge.

Parents who want to send their children to school without masks have shown up at local school board meetings, in protests and at the state Capitol—and they promoted attendance at today’s board meeting to outline their complaints.

Before Edwards’ mask mandate, BESE declined to enact statewide COVID-19 requirements, with board President Sandy Holloway saying in July that those decisions were best left to local school systems.

At its meeting, the board was supposed to discuss whether it agrees with an opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry that suggests Edwards’ face covering requirement can’t apply to schools. Landry, who frequently spars with the governor, says that only the education board and state lawmakers have the authority to issue such a mandate for schools.

Edwards, a lawyer, calls the Landry opinion “completely wrong.” And without education board action, the governor’s mandate remains unchallenged for now. Read the full story.