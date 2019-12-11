BESE, Board of Regents set new college credit goal 

Louisiana’s K-12 and postsecondary education policy boards met jointly today, setting a goal for all high school freshmen, beginning with the entering class of 2025, to graduate with some college credit, a market-relevant credential, or both.

According to the Department of Education, in the class of 2018, 50.4% of Louisiana graduates achieved college credit for at least one course or a high-value industry credential.

The Board of Regents also amended the state’s dual enrollment eligibility requirements, replacing end-of-course tests with LEAP 2025 assessments to encourage increased participation in dual enrollment by students who have not yet taken the ACT.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed says establishing the goal is part of work to accomplish the Board of Regents Master Plan, which focuses on talent development.

In anticipation of approximately 45,000 public and private high school freshmen graduating with college credit or a credential in the future, Board of Regents staff researched and recommended updates to the dual enrollment eligibility requirements, which led to the policy amendments.

