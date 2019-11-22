Bernhard breaks ground on $150M energy project at University of Arkansas medical center

Two Bernhard divisions—Bernhard Energy, originally of Baton Rouge, and Bernhard TME, of Little Rock, Arkansas—helped break ground today on a $150 million energy project they’re developing at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The project, which is being paid for by a bond issue approved this year by the university’s board of trustees, will allow UAMS to address $101 million in maintenance needs and energy efficiency measures, as well as reroute one street onto a multilane expansion of another. Altogether, the work is estimated to result in $4.8 million in annual cost savings, placing the academic medical center among the top 1% in the U.S. in terms of energy efficiency.

“Using guaranteed capital and savings in operating costs, UAMS is positioning itself to successfully weather the perfect storm of declining reimbursements and ever-increasing costs,” says Christina Clark, vice chancellor for institutional support services and chief operating officer, in a prepared statement.

Over the three years of the project, the university will construct a new power plant on the east side of the campus as well as upgrade control systems, interior and exterior lighting, electrical systems, mechanical systems and building infrastructure. The new electrical generator plant will provide 100% backup power for the UAMS campus, including the cooling system and research facilities. Currently, the UAMS West Central Energy Plant provides that backup power for UAMS inpatient facilities.

Other than Bernhard Energy and Bernhard TME, the project team consists of CDI, Clark Contractors, Kirchner Architecture and Clear Energy.