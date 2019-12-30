‘Belonging’ becomes new office buzzword at US companies

While diversity and inclusion have been the hot topics for company culture the last few years, The Washington Post reports that “belonging” is the new corporate buzzword.

LinkedIn, Nordstrom, HubSpot, DoorDash and other companies each have executives with job titles such as manager of “diversity, inclusion and belonging” or vice president of “global culture, belonging, and people growth.”

The latest lingo—mostly prevalent among Silicon Valley companies—reflects changing expectations about the workplace, spurred by millennial and Gen Z employees. It also reflects the impression that other efforts to retain diverse employees have not made enough progress.

Employers shouldn’t just focus on numbers of women and people of color—or behaviors that make people feel included. Rather, they should focus on whether workers sense they can be themselves and feel like part of a community.

Christianne Garofalo, who leads diversity and inclusion recruiting at the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles, says she’s seen the word take off in job titles within the past year.

“Diversity is a fact, inclusion is a behavior but belonging is the emotional outcome that people want in their organization,” she says. “What’s fueling it is a desire to have a sense of purpose at work and a sense of community.” Read the full story.