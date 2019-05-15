BCP makes major investment in The Lemoine Company

Bernhard Capital Partners Management this morning announced it is making a major investment in Lafayette-based construction management firm The Lemoine Company.

Financial details of the deal, which was finalized today, were not disclosed. Lenny Lemoine will remain as president and CEO of the company, and the firm’s executive leadership team will stay in place, working collaboratively with BCP.

The deal brings BCP’s total employ to more than 18,000 people including the approximately 375 working for The Lemoine Company.

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication.)