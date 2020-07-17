Baton Rouge’s first shipping container retail development is now open

The city’s first shipping container park, Millennial Park on Florida Boulevard, is now in business. After 24-year-old Baton Rouge native Cameron Jackson announced his plans for the space in February, Red Stick residents have been eager to see it in person.

The first vendor, Jive Turkey, opened its container in late June. The smoked turkey spot serves dishes like smoked turkey legs, turkey wings and loaded turkey fries with crawfish etouffee.

Other park vendors will include Memphis Mac BBQ, Royal Taste of Jamaica, a build-your-own pasta stand and a daiquiri shop. More shipping containers are expected to open this month. Jackson plans to start with six containers and continue expanding from there.

“I want to have a little bit of everything here,” Jackson says. “There will be something for everyone.”

Jackson has big plans for the shipping container park. The former Coastal Carolina University football player is planning to host different events at the space and add retail shops in the future.

In June, Millennial Park hosted its debut event, a Juneteenth Block Party, to celebrate Juneteenth and give people a taste of what Jive Turkey has to offer.

This Saturday, the park is hosting a Summer Drive-in Movie Night where guests can watch The Lion King on a big projector screen, eat free popcorn, taste food from pop-up vendors and enjoy a socially distanced night for the whole family.

Jive Turkey, Memphis Mac BBQ, Royal Taste of Jamaica and Louisiana Lemonade will sell food and drinks at the sold-out event. For more information and updates on Millennial Park, follow it on Instagram, and read Business Report’s latest entrepreneur feature about Jackson here.

