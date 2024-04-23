Baton Rouge’s community efforts to curb violence garner national attention

While mass shootings strike at seemingly random locations—concerts, parades, schools—community gun violence strikes dependably in the most disadvantaged city blocks.

The New York Times on Tuesday published a deep-dive into Baton Rouge’s efforts to curb violent crime through community initiatives.

The piece follows Liz Robinson, the mother of a young man killed in Baton Rouge in 2018, former Chief of Police Murphy Paul and other community members who have worked over the past few years to improve public safety in Baton Rouge.

Through faith congregations, data collection and analysis and adoption of the “Newark method,” officials and community members are working together in myriad ways to curb crime in Baton Rouge.

Read the full story.