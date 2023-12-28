Baton Rouge’s biggest bar and restaurant openings this year 

It’s been a year for food fans in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge culinary and bar scene continued to wow us with the opening of dozens of new restaurants, food retailers and watering holes, not to mention trendy updates to spots we’ve long loved.

We saw the arrival of edgy, design-forward bars like Mother’s Lounge and Firehaus; new South and Central American eateries like Brasas Peru and Sazon Grill; and an all-vegan menu served in a luxe tearoom at The Plantry Café.

225 magazine has compiled a list of this year’s biggest Baton Rouge area restaurant openings and redesigns, check it out here.