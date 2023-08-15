Baton Rouge ties Austin in this economic growth ranking

The Capital Region was among the 10 fastest-growing job markets among large metro areas in June, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports.

The number of people employed in the Baton Rouge area grew 4.4% from June 2022 to June of this year, federal data shows, which tied Austin for eighth-most among the nation’s 100 largest metros.

Over the past decade, the Capital Region has consistently reported the highest job growth numbers in Louisiana, says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.

“Diversifying our job opportunities is key to BRAC’s five-year strategic plan as it makes our region more competitive for business and talent retention and attraction,” he says. “There is more work to do, but this data shows that we are on the right track.”

Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina, ranked first by a significant margin with 6.3% year-over-year job growth, while Jacksonville, Florida, was second with 5.1%. Louisiana grew 2.8%, while Hammond was second behind Baton Rouge among the state’s metro areas with 3.8% growth.

The numbers reflect nonfarm payroll employment, which excludes farmworkers, proprietors, private household employees, nonprofit employees and active military.

See more recent news about local employment in Daily Report here.