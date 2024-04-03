Baton Rouge state lawmaker calling for more mental health services in schools

State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, is pushing forward a set of bills concerning mental health in the public school system, WBRZ-TV reports.

One bill would establish mental health and substance abuse education programs in public schools. That bill is expected to be reviewed by the Senate Committee on Education on Wednesday.

Another bill by Barrow would require schools in Louisiana to print 9-8-8—the suicide prevention hotline—on the back of school IDs. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Read the full story.