Baton Rouge riverboat casinos see year-over-year revenues drop 11.7% in August

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos stayed in the red in August, with the local market logging its ninth consecutive month of year-over-year losses since breaking a two-year losing streak in November.

Altogether, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and The Belle of Baton Rouge raked in $17.8 million last month, down 11.7% from the same month last year, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The Belle of Baton Rouge saw the steepest decline in year-over-year revenues (-47%), collecting just $1.2 million in August. Hollywood Casino brought in some $4.4 million (-3.3%), while L’Auberge collected $12.1 million (-8.2%).

The figures come a few weeks after Hollywood Casino announced it would move its gaming facility on land, with plans to open in early 2022. It’s unclear whether The Belle, whose ownership has changed, is still considering the option.

Statewide, riverboat casinos generated $113.2 million in revenues, a 31.2% drop from 2019, with all casinos in the Shreveport/Bossier City, Lake Charles and New Orleans markets posting losses as well. Read the full report.