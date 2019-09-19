Baton Rouge riverboat casinos continue year-over-year losses

Baton Rouge’s casinos posted their 24th consecutive month of year-over-year losses in August.

While two of the city’s riverboat casinos saw gains last month compared to 2018, losses at the Belle of Baton Rouge bogged down the city’s overall earnings.

Collectively, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge brought in $20 million last month—a 0.2% drop compared to August 2018, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Again, Belle of Baton Rouge led the market and state with the highest losses, collecting only $2.3 million last month—a 9% spike from July of this year, but a 24% drop from the previous August. Hollywood Casino collected $4.5 million, posting a 3% increase, while L’Auberge collected $13.2 million, a 4.5% increase from the same month last year.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $164.5 million last month—a nearly 8% gain from July, and a 2.7% gain from last year. Of the state’s 15 riverboat casinos, only three posted year-over-year revenue losses for August: Eldorado Resort in Shreveport, Isle of Capri Casino in Lake Charles and Belle of Baton Rouge.

See the full market report.