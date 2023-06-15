Baton Rouge retail real estate holds steady thanks to strong consumer spending  

After rebounding in 2021 from pandemic-related impacts on the market, Baton Rouge’s retail real estate sector remains reasonably strong despite some concerns.

Last year, Baton Rouge saw high occupancy rates as landlords filled most of their vacancies even while inflationary pressures forced higher rents due. Rising construction costs and higher interest rates are spurring more relocations to existing retail spaces, though landlords say deals are taking longer to close because of higher costs to build out a space. according to Charlie Colvin with Momentum Commercial Realty, who presented the retail data for this year’s TRENDS seminar sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

The TRENDS retail committee surveyed facilities with a combined 8.4 million square feet to get a sense of what’s going on within the area’s retail real estate sector. Only shopping centers with more than 15,000 square feet of leasable space are included in the survey, which excludes small strip centers.

The Capital Region saw its retail vacancy rate drop from 8.81% to 7.17% last year—the lowest rate TRENDS has reported. The regional drop in vacancy coincides with a national trend of lowering rates.