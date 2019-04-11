Baton Rouge moving closer to ordinance regulating short-term rentals

A group of city-parish officials are meeting with Airbnb officials as well as some Spanish Town residents and property owners this afternoon to discuss possible regulations for short-term rentals—such as Airbnb, HomeAway and VBRO—in Baton Rouge’s historic districts.

Several residents of the historic downtown neighborhood have expressed concern that short-term rentals having a detrimental effect on Spanish Town’s culture and historical identity, as well as on parking.

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker says she’s already met with several of the parties involved and all seem relatively on the same page. She adds the parish attorney will draft an ordinance based on this afternoon’s discussion.

Wicker aims to have the ordinance introduced for the April 24 meeting, with a vote at the May 8 meeting.