Baton Rouge metro sees unemployment drop in June

Unemployment in the Baton Rouge area dropped to 9.6% in June, down from 12.6% in May, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Baton Rouge metro gained 4,800 jobs over June, but lost nearly 38,000 jobs year-over-year. The metro’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 9.6% is nearly a full point below the 10.5% state average.

The New Orleans and Hammond metros posted the state’s highest unemployment numbers for June at 12.9% and 12.7%, respectively. The Alexandria metro has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 7.6%.

Several sectors posting job gains last month were among the heaviest hit by year-over-year job losses. Though adding 800 jobs in June, Baton Rouge-area restaurants and bars have lost nearly 9,000 jobs in the past year, according to the data. The leisure and hospitality industry added 2,100 jobs in June, but is still down some 12,300 jobs compared to last year. See the full report.