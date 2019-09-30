Baton Rouge Massage Envy franchise owner completes Citiplace location acquisition

Local Massage Envy franchisee Jeff Powdrill has acquired the Massage Envy location at Citiplace, making him and his family the owner of all three locations in Baton Rouge.

Powdrill, already the owner of the Massage Envy in Long Farm Village as well as on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near the Perkins Road intersection, says the acquisition will allow him to simplify and unify the Massage Envy brand in the Capital Region, as well as the structure of the business.

He acquired the location from Chip and Michelle Marino and plans on retaining its 25-member staff.

Powdrill, whose family also owns a Massage Envy location in Longview, Texas, and another in New Jersey, declined to disclose the terms of the deal. The LSU alumnus says he and his family were attracted to the Massage Envy brand years ago after seeing it featured on a Forbes list for top franchises.

Despite having no background in massage therapy, he says the franchise’s business model was an attractive investment because it uses a membership model, allowing for recurring revenue for franchise owners.

The purchase agreement was signed last Monday and approved by Massage Envy corporate offices on Thursday, with Powdrill assuming ownership of the Citiplace location this morning. Powdrill and his family have no immediate plans to expand further or acquire any more Massage Envy locations.